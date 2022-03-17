Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Shares Up 9.1%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. 360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.