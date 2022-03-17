Short Interest in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Grows By 27.9%

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 217,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, VP Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 460,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,314 and sold 83,053 shares valued at $926,753. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth $48,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

