PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading 0.1% Higher

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.44 and last traded at $98.39. Approximately 330,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 102,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDUR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

