Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Issues Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ASM stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $94.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

