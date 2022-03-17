iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $48.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

