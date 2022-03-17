Guess? (NYSE:GES) PT Lowered to $36.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

GES opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. Guess? has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $3,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Guess? by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,513 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Guess? by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Guess? by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Guess? by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

