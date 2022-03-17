Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CLXT stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 169.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter worth $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

