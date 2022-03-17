Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CLXT stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.86.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 169.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
CLXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
Calyxt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calyxt (CLXT)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.