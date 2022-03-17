Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) Director Ian Mcwalter Purchases 5,000 Shares

Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) Director Ian Mcwalter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PRSO stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.44. Peraso Inc has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Peraso during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peraso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Peraso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Peraso in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peraso in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Peraso, Inc offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud.

