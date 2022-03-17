Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Sells 20,653 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $14,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SPPI stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $126.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 896,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.