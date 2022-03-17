Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Sells 20,653 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $14,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
SPPI stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $126.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.93.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
