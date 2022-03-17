Joseph Alvarado Buys 1,000 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

