SOL Capital Management CO Sells 40 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,383 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $294.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

