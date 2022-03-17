SMI Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,996 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 493,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 14.8% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $72.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

