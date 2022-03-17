DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2707 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

DSDVY opened at $95.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.36. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $83.33 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,079.51.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

