Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE:EXE opened at C$7.90 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$6.51 and a 12-month high of C$8.71. The firm has a market cap of C$707.54 million and a PE ratio of 61.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXE. CIBC lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.43.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

