SOL Capital Management CO Has $19.91 Million Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $19,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $67.16 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.02.

