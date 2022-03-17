Searle & CO. Acquires New Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 50.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Transocean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.