Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 12,468.50% and a negative return on equity of 165.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. Brickell Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 54.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

