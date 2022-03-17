DMScript (DMST) Trading Down 71% Over Last Week

DMScript (DMST) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $29,904.49 and $182.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 71% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00046074 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.28 or 0.06815434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,979.43 or 0.99880090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040663 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

