Datamine Price Tops $0.0716 (DAM)

Datamine (DAM) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $220,738.97 and approximately $4.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.49 or 0.00281486 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004130 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.57 or 0.01239561 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,080,880 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.