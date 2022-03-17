Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

RETA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

