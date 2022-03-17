Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $77,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $213.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 3%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

EVBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

