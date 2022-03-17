Insider Selling: Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) SVP Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rayonier stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

