Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.50

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.54) to GBX 3,544 ($46.09) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,216.87.

Get Schroders alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.