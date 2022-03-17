Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 8,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00.

RMD stock opened at $255.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.61 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $293,743,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,300,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,787,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $73,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

