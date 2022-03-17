Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) CFO Charles Jemley Sells 15,000 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) CFO Charles Jemley sold 15,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $731,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BROS stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000.
Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.