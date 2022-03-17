Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) CFO Charles Jemley Sells 15,000 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) CFO Charles Jemley sold 15,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $731,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BROS stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

