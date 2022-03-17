Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

