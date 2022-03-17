Brokerages Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT at $329.27

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.27.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $277.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $231.21 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.