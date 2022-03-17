Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is West Coast Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.8% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,869 shares of company stock worth $1,740,496 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

FB opened at $203.63 on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.88 and a 200-day moving average of $311.15. The company has a market capitalization of $554.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

