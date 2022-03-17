SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Stock Price Down 6%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €12.92 ($14.20) and last traded at €13.20 ($14.51). Approximately 44,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.04 ($15.43).

AM3D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on SLM Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $304.42 million and a PE ratio of -11.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

