Searle & CO. Has $3.99 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.5% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.03.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

