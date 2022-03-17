Searle & CO. Takes Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Searle & CO. acquired a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Chemours by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chemours by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chemours by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 33,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.
CC stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $38.87.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.
Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
