Searle & CO. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Searle & CO. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 100.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 120.6% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $324.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.65 and a 200 day moving average of $350.87. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.13 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.79.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

