Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $491 million-$499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.73 million, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.47. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Natus Medical by 61.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

