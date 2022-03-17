Zymergen (ZY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Zymergen to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

In other news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $103,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,459 shares of company stock valued at $567,114.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZY. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,810,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zymergen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Zymergen by 1,154.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 108,909 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Zymergen by 847.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the period. 48.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

