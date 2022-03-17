Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.16

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 11084384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee, Inc manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process. The Store Network: Its pick-up stores have limited seating and are typically located in areas with high demand for coffee, such as office buildings, commercial areas and university campuses.

