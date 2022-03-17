Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vitru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Shares of Vitru stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.60. Vitru has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.48.
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
