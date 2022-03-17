Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vitru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.60. Vitru has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTRU. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Vitru by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in Vitru by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vitru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,694,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

