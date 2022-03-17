Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 1,754 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 1,426.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,113,000 after buying an additional 548,569 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 69.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,437,000 after buying an additional 240,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,664,000 after buying an additional 223,822 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.3% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,497,000 after buying an additional 142,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Guggenheim cut Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.53.

Shares of WIX opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

