Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases New Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $132.24 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,888.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.18.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $1,027,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,839 shares of company stock valued at $113,256,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

