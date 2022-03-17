Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,317.50 ($69.15).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.52) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,220 ($80.88) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,900 ($76.72) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.14) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,500 ($71.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,545.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,085.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.12 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.42).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.58) per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.44), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($749,084.40).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

