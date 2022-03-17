Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2,460.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.2% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,869,063 shares of company stock worth $536,810,951 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.