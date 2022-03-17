Marketfield Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 4.2% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Union Pacific stock opened at $264.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $270.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

