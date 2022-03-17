Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 48.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,402,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 779,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 710.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,246,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 36.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 152,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Shares of Verb Technology stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.