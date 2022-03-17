Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) President Gerard F. Nadeau Sells 1,500 Shares

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $96.13.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
About Independent Bank (Get Rating)
Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independent Bank (INDB)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.