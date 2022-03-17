Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) President Gerard F. Nadeau Sells 1,500 Shares

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $96.13.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,022,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Independent Bank by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 32,752 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Independent Bank by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,252,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

