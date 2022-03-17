FY2022 EPS Estimates for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diageo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $7.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2023 earnings at $7.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $190.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.38. Diageo has a 1-year low of $163.41 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

