66,881 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 66,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,198,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 27.9% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after buying an additional 682,280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $400.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.14 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

