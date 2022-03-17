66,881 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 66,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,198,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 27.9% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after buying an additional 682,280 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $400.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.14 and a 12 month high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.