Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HEP. Barclays lowered their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.92. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $23.69.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
