Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HEP. Barclays lowered their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.92. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

