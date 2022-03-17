Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $188.99 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

