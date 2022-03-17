Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Portmeirion Group stock opened at GBX 605 ($7.87) on Thursday. Portmeirion Group has a 1 year low of GBX 520 ($6.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 920 ($11.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of £84.61 million and a P/E ratio of 31.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 636.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 651.64.

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

