Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Portmeirion Group stock opened at GBX 605 ($7.87) on Thursday. Portmeirion Group has a 1 year low of GBX 520 ($6.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 920 ($11.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of £84.61 million and a P/E ratio of 31.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 636.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 651.64.
