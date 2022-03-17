Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Arcos Dorados’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

ARCO opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 798.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCO. Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

