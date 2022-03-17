Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years.
Shares of IGD opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $6.37.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
