Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years.

Shares of IGD opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,752,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after buying an additional 445,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

